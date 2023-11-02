Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now expects that the construction company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WSO opened at $358.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.10. Watsco has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

