Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Harmonic Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%.
HLIT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
