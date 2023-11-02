Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

