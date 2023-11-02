Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $212.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.