Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Issued By Zacks Research

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,550,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

