Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $210.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,440 shares of company stock worth $19,607,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 903.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 501,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 451,184 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

