Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

