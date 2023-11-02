Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut by Analyst

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research downgraded Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Forrester Research Trading Down 2.9 %
Forrester Research stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 104.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Forrester Research
In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- As Shutterstock earnings push on, can the stock reach $80?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.