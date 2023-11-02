Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Reduced by Barrington Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Stock Down 2.9 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 million, a PE ratio of 204.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 37.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

