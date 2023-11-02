Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Raised by National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.25). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$598.47 million.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.9 %
GDI opened at C$37.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$36.77 and a one year high of C$50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.03.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GDI Integrated Facility Services
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.