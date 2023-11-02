Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Raised by National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.25). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$598.47 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.33.

GDI opened at C$37.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$36.77 and a one year high of C$50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

