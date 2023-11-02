Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $268.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Motco raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

