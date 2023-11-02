Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

