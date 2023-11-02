Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Issued By Zacks Research

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,703.50, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

