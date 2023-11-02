Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Lifted by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of WGO opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

