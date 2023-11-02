Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.