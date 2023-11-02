Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 35,558 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

