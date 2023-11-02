Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.