Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

ETN stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $148.96 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

