Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

