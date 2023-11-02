Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.42 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

