Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

