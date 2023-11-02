Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $2.06 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

