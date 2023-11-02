Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 851 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

