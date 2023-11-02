Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

