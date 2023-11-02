Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,012 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

