Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,802 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

