QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NextPlay Technologies and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.42 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.08 QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.34 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia 3.50% -54.11% 9.73%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

