Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 7,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 61,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

