Rathbones Group PLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.