Raymond James Comments on Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million.
Shares of TSE DND opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.90%.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
