Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,617,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $791.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $823.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

