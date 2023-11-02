Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $127.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

