RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS.
RenaissanceRe Trading Down 5.6 %
RenaissanceRe stock traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $158.81 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
