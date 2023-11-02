RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 5.6 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $158.81 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

