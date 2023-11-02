Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $212.17. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.