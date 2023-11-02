Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harrow Health, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 6.2 %

Harrow Health stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Harrow Health’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 5,800 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.