Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.