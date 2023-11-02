Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOFI. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.