Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Shares of Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 305355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.67).

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.65 million, a P/E ratio of -435.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

