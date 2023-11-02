Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00 to $13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.21.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.31.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

