Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by Pivotal Research to Hold

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

Roku stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

