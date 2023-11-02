Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $487.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $476.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.66 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

