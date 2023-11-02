Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.52. 85,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.