RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 182,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 142,817 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $16.92.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

