Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 455.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

