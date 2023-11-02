Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,432 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $148.96 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

