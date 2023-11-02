Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

