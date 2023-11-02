Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

