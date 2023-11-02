Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 102,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.