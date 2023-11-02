Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 279 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

