Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

